Bryan Rust News: Helps out on power play

Rust notched a power-play assist and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Rust hasn't assembled a streak since returning from a lower-body injury, but he has four points over his last seven games. The winger set up Michael Bunting's third-period tally in this contest. Rust is up to eight points (three on the power play) with 39 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-14 rating through 15 appearances this season. Despite his fairly modest scoring pace, he remains in a top-six role.