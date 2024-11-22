Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Rust notched a power-play assist and a minus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Rust hasn't assembled a streak since returning from a lower-body injury, but he has four points over his last seven games. The winger set up Michael Bunting's third-period tally in this contest. Rust is up to eight points (three on the power play) with 39 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-14 rating through 15 appearances this season. Despite his fairly modest scoring pace, he remains in a top-six role.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now