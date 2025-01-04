Fantasy Hockey
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Helps out on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

Rust posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Panthers.

Rust snapped a three-game point drought with his helper. The winger is minus-7 over his last four contests, and the drop in offense is an unfortunate turn after his hot December prior to the holiday break. Rust is now at 15 goals, 13 helpers, six power-play points, 94 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-20 rating through 33 appearances in a top-six role.

