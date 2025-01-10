Fantasy Hockey
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Loaded stat line Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Rust had a goal, two assists, two PIM, two shots on goal, a hit, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Rust recorded at least three points in a single game for the fourth time this season. He's cracked the scoresheet three times over his last four contests, tallying one goal and four assists in that stretch. Rust remains productive even if he's been inconsistent in recent weeks, and he has 11 points in his last 10 games despite not registering a single point five times in that stretch.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
