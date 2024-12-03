Bryan Rust News: Nets game winner in OT

Rust scored in overtime in a 5-4 win over Florida on Tuesday.

Rust carried the puck to the right face-off circle and wired a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 with Erik Karlsson at 1:31 of the extra frame. He has a point in each of his last two games (one goal, one assist) and five (three goals, two assists) in his last four. Fantasy managers are leaning in to see if Rust's game is finally back. So far, so good.