Bryan Rust News: Nets power-play marker

Rust scored a power-play goal on three shots, blocked three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Rust tied the game at 1-1 with his second-period tally. Both of his goals this season have come on the power play, and he's added an even-strength assist, 20 shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over six appearances. Rust is a fine complementary scoring winger in a top-six role, so he should be on fantasy rosters in standard formats.