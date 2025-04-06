Bryan Rust News: Nets tying goal Saturday

Rust scored a goal on five shots and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Rust scored for the second game in a row, and he has seven goals and four assists over his last 10 contests. The winger's tally at 8:49 of the third period tied the game at 3-3. Rust is up to 28 goals and 30 assists -- his 58 points match his career high from 2021-22. He's added 174 shots on net, 59 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-19 rating in 66 appearances this season, and he has five games left to establish a career high in goals and points.