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Bryan Rust News: Not in lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Rust will sit out Tuesday's road finale against St. Louis as Pittsburgh gives its veterans a pre-playoff rest day, per Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports.

The 34-year-old winger has 29 goals and 65 points across 72 appearances in 2025-26, one of his most productive campaigns to date. Operating as a fixture on the Penguins' top line and first power-play unit throughout the year, Rust has also chipped in 183 shots on net and 70 blocked shots. He should return to the lineup when the playoffs begin and is a strong fantasy option in all formats.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
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