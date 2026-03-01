Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: One of each in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Rust scored a power-play goal, registered a power-play assist, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Rust found the back of the net midway through the second period on a power play before he picked up a secondary power-play helper on Rickard Rakell's goal. With his pair of points Sunday, Rust now has 20 goals, 23 assists, 131 shots on net and 56 blocked shots across 52 games this season. He's been excellent with a man advantage this year with 20 power-play points, which is tied with Sidney Crosby for the team lead. Rust offers two-way value in fantasy, as he currently ranks 13th in blocked shots among forwards in addition to his offensive success, giving him strong value in most standard formats.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
