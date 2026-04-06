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Bryan Rust News: One of each Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 12:31pm

Rust tallied a goal on three shots, recorded an assist and served six PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Panthers.

Rust tallied the Penguins' lone goal of the third period to place his team up 5-1. Overall, the 33-year-old winger is up to 28 goals, 64 points, 181 shots on net, 33 hits and 70 blocked shots across 70 games this season. Since March 10, he has been a highly effective scorer with seven goals and 18 points over his last 14 games. He has five multi-point outings in that span and should continue to provide excellent fantasy value in most league formats while skating on Pittsburgh's top line.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
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