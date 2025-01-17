Bryan Rust News: Pair of power-play points in win

Rust scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Rust remains hot in January -- he has three goals and six assists over eight contests this month. He set up Rickard Rakell's second-period tally before scoring one of his own in the third. Rust is up to 18 goals, 36 points (eight on the power play), 108 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 40 appearances in a top-line role.