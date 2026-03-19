Bryan Rust News: Pots goal in overtime loss
Rust scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Rust has earned five goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The 33-year-old winger should benefit from the return of Sidney Crosby, who had been out with a lower-body injury prior to Wednesday. Rust is now at 26 goals, 54 points, 158 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances in a top-line role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Rust See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18Yesterday
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks10 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week13 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break46 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Rust See More