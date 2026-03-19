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Bryan Rust News: Pots goal in overtime loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Rust scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Rust has earned five goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The 33-year-old winger should benefit from the return of Sidney Crosby, who had been out with a lower-body injury prior to Wednesday. Rust is now at 26 goals, 54 points, 158 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 61 appearances in a top-line role.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
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