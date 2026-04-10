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Bryan Rust News: Puts away goal in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Rust scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Rust has three goals and three assists over his last five games. The 33-year-old winger was able to contribute a goal in the win that secured the Penguins' return to the postseason under first-year head coach Dan Muse. Rust has played his role well on the top line, matching his career high of 65 points in 71 contests, the same amount of appearances he had when he set the mark last year. He's added 183 shots on net, 70 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating and has up to three more games to push for setting a career high and returning to the 30-goal mark for the second year in a row.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
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