Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Records hat trick in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 12, 2024 at 8:13pm

Rust scored three goals on six shots, dished one assist and delivered one hit in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.

Rust scored twice in the second period, including the eventual game-winner, and tallied as part of the Penguins' six-goal third period. The hatty was the forward's sixth of his NHL career and first since Jan. 2, 2022. He has 11 points (seven goals, five assists) over the last eight outings and ranks second on the team with 12 goals.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now