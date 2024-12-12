Bryan Rust News: Records hat trick in win

Rust scored three goals on six shots, dished one assist and delivered one hit in Thursday's 9-2 win over the Canadiens.

Rust scored twice in the second period, including the eventual game-winner, and tallied as part of the Penguins' six-goal third period. The hatty was the forward's sixth of his NHL career and first since Jan. 2, 2022. He has 11 points (seven goals, five assists) over the last eight outings and ranks second on the team with 12 goals.