Bryan Rust News: Scores again in loss

Rust scored a goal and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Lightning.

Rust has five goals and three assists over his last six outings. His goal spoiled Andrei Vasilevskiy's shutout bid with 5:45 left in the third period. Rust continues his march toward a career year -- he's now at 26 goals, 55 points, 157 shots on net, 57 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-23 rating over 62 appearances. He's two goals shy of matching his high mark from last year, and he's three points back of his career-best year in 2021-22.