Bryan Rust News: Scores against Washington

Rust scored the Penguins' lone goal during a 4-1 loss to the Capitals on Saturday while also logging two shots and a minus-1 rating.

Rust was able to toe drag the puck past a sliding John Carlson and put it in the back of the net midway through the third period, which prevented Logan Thompson from registering this third-straight shutout. That goal extended Rust's point streak to four games, and he has registered four goals, six assists, 20 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through nine appearances since Jan. 1.