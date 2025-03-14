Bryan Rust News: Scores, assists Thursday
Rust posted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.
Rust found the back of the net with his lone shot of the contest, a tip-in in the third period that represented his 22nd goal of the season, and he also set up Rickard Rakell's empty-netter with only eight seconds left in the contest. This was Rust's 11th multi-point game of the season, and the 32-year-old is on the verge of reaching the 50-point plateau for the fourth time in his career. He has 49 points (22 goals, 27 helpers) through 57 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now