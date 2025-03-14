Bryan Rust News: Scores, assists Thursday

Rust posted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Rust found the back of the net with his lone shot of the contest, a tip-in in the third period that represented his 22nd goal of the season, and he also set up Rickard Rakell's empty-netter with only eight seconds left in the contest. This was Rust's 11th multi-point game of the season, and the 32-year-old is on the verge of reaching the 50-point plateau for the fourth time in his career. He has 49 points (22 goals, 27 helpers) through 57 games this season.