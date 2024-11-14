Bryan Rust News: Scores in overtime loss

Rust scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Rust has two points and nine shots on net over three contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's played primarily on the second line in that span, though the Penguins' forward trios have been in a blender at times this season. Rust is up to four goals, six points, 33 shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-8 rating over 11 appearances.