Bryan Rust News: Scores late in Game 1 loss
Rust scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers in Game 1.
Rust got the Penguins within a goal at 18:59 of the third period, but they couldn't tie the game. The 33-year-old winger finished the regular season at 29 goals and 65 points in 72 outings, matching his career-best point total from the year before. Rust will see top-line minutes and power-play time throughout the playoffs. In previous postseasons, he's earned a total of 21 goals and 35 points across 79 appearances, including a pair of Stanley Cup championships.
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