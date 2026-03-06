Bryan Rust News: Scores shorthanded in loss
Rust scored a shorthanded goal on five shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Sabres.
Rust's goal answered a Ryan McLeod tally in the first period, but it was all Sabres after that. During his four-game point streak, Rust has two goals and three assists, and all but one of those five points has come on special teams. The veteran winger is up to 21 goals, 45 points, 138 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 54 appearances. His tally Thursday was his first shorthanded point since the 2023-24 campaign.
