Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Set to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 8, 2024 at 1:54pm

Rust (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Friday, per the NHL media site, which sets the stage for him to play in this evening's game against Washington.

Rust, who has missed Pittsburgh's past five games, has three goals and four points in eight outings in 2024-25. He'll likely serve in a top-six capacity in his return, perhaps on the top line alongside Sidney Crosby. If Rust does play with Crosby, then Evgeni Malkin will shift to the second unit.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
