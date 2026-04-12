Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Rust (lower body) is slated to play against Washington on Sunday, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.

Rust sat out Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals, but he is available to return to action in Sunday's matchup. He has accounted for 29 goals, 65 points, 183 shots on net and 70 blocked shots through 71 games this season.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
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