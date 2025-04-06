Bryan Rust News: Sets career high in points

Rust notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

It's officially a career year for Rust, who collected his 59th point of the campaign when he set up a Rickard Rakell tally in the third period. Rust has surged to the career high with 10 points over his last eight contests. overall, he has 28 goals, 31 helpers, 15 power-play points, 179 shots on net, 61 hits, 53 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 67 appearances.