Bryan Rust News: Sinks empty netter

Rust scored late in the third period and took two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-0 against the Predators.

Rust capitalized on the empty net with two minutes to go in the contest. The 32-year-old right winger's late tally was his 20th goal of the season and first in the past two weeks. Rust is up to 40 points and 120 shots on goal in 46 appearances this season. While his offensive output has slowed over the past few games, Saturday's tally is an encouraging sign going forward. Playing alongside Crosby and Rickard Rakell on Pittsburgh's top line, the winger is a safe play in fantasy.