Bryan Rust News: Six-game, 10-point scoring streak
Rust delivered two assists in a 5-4 shootout win over Winnipeg on Saturday.
Rust is on a six-game, 10-point (five goals, five assists) scoring streak that includes three power-play goals and 17 shots. And he has put up points in 11 of his last 12 games (seven goals, nine assists). Overall, Rust has 56 points (26 goals, 30 assists; 162 shots) in 62 games this season. He has put up at least 56 points in each of his last three seasons and in five of his last seven.
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