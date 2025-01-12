Bryan Rust News: Slides helper in loss

Rust recorded an assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Rust has earned a goal and five assists over six outings in January. The 32-year-old winger set up a Rickard Rakell tally in the first period of Sunday's defeat. Rust is up to 16 goals, 17 helpers, 102 shots on net, 35 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 38 appearances. The plus-minus rating is rough, but Rust does enough of everything else to stay useful in fantasy while seeing top-six minutes.