Bryan Rust News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss

Rust scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken.

Rust continues to look good in January with two goals and seven points over seven contests. The winger's tally put the Penguins ahead 2-1 in the second period. Rust is up to 17 goals, 34 points, 106 shots on net, 37 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 39 appearances this season.