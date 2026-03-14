Bryan Rust News: Tallies on power play

Rust scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Rust has three goals and two assists over his last three games, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in eight of the last nine contests. The 33-year-old is picking up the pace while the Penguins are missing Sidney Crosby (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (suspension) and Justin Brazeau (upper body). Rust now has 51 points this season, including a career-best 22 on the power play. He's added 150 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 26 hits and a plus-3 rating through 59 appearances.