Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Tallies two helpers Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Rust dished two assists, including the game-winning helper, and blocked two shots during Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Rust had assists on the final two goals of the contest which were just under three minutes apart. The latter of his two helpers allowed Philip Tomasino to score the game-winner on the power play. The-32-year-old right winger has 22 assists, 42 points and 122 shots on net in 48 appearances this season. Rust has been extremely consistent in his offensive production and is just under a point-per-game on the season. He is a staple on the Penguins' power-play and top line despite multiple injuries throughout the roster. He is on pace to surpass his point total of 56 from a season ago.

