Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Three points in Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Rust scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

After potting a goal with the man advantage in the second period, Rust earned the Penguins a point in the standings with two points in the last 2:08 of the third to force OT. The veteran winger is stepping up with both Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension) unavailable, and over the last seven games Rust has delivered four goals and nine points, including two goals and two assists on the power play.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
