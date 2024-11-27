Bryan Rust News: Trio of points in win
Rust scored two goals and added a helper in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over Vancouver.
All three of Rust's points came at even strength, and he added a team-high seven shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in 18:36 of ice time. It was the right-shot winger's second multi-point performance of the season but his first since Oct. 16. Rust has recorded seven goals, four assists and a minus-14 rating through 17 games while filling a top-line role and spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.
