Bryan Rust headshot

Bryan Rust News: Two-point effort against Isles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Rust scored an even-strength goal and added a shorthanded assist in Monday's 8-3 rout of the Islanders.

After helping to set up Rickard Rakell for a second-period tally, Rust wrapped up the scoring late in the third after David Rittich had replaced Ilya Sorokin in the Isles' crease. Rust is roaring into April, getting onto the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games while racking up six goals and 15 points. Monday's performance put the veteran winger over the 60-point mark for the second straight season.

Bryan Rust
Pittsburgh Penguins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Rust See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bryan Rust See More
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play the Schedule
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
13 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
NHL
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks
Author Image
Corey Abbott
22 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
25 days ago