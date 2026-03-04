Bryce Pickford News: Crosses 40-goal mark with hattie

Pickford scored three goals on eight shots in WHL Medicine Hat's 6-3 win over Brandon on Wednesday.

Pickford is up to 41 goals and 76 points in just 49 appearances this season. He has eight goals and six assists over seven games since he returned from a month-long absence. Pickford has been incredible all season, and the Canadiens prospect earned his entry-level deal in December, paving the way for him to contribute for AHL Laval in 2026-27.