Bryce Pickford headshot

Bryce Pickford News: One of each Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Pickford scored a goal and added an assist in WHL Medicine Hat's 3-2 win over Calgary on Friday.

Pickford has earned seven points over four games since he returned from a month-long absence. The 19-year-old defenseman is up to 36 goals and 69 points through 46 appearances this season. The Montreal prospect will still need to translate this production to higher levels, but his stock has risen significantly with his high-scoring totals this year.

Bryce Pickford
Montreal Canadiens
