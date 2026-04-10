Bryce Pickford News: Two goals in WHL win

Pickford scored twice in WHL Medicine Hat's 3-2 overtime win over Calgary in Game 1 on Friday.

Pickford had four points over the first five games of the postseason as the Tigers got past Regina in the first round. The defenseman was electric in the regular season with 45 goals and 83 points over 55 contests. He also had 24 points in 18 playoff outings a year ago, so he knows how to elevate his play when it matters most.