Caedan Bankier News: Treading water at AHL level

Bankier has 10 goals and 11 assists with a minus-16 rating across 46 AHL appearances in 2024-25.

Bankier is spending his second season with AHL Iowa. He managed 13 goals and 23 points in 51 games as a rookie last season. Bankier was selected 86th overall in the 2021 Draft and had 85 points in 57 games during his final year at Kamloops of the WHL during the 2022-23 campaign.