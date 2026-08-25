Cal Petersen News: Agrees to professional tryout
Petersen signed a professional tryout agreement with Washington on Tuesday.
Petersen posted a 13-16-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 33 appearances for AHL Iowa in the 2025-26 regular season. The 31-year-old netminder has played exclusively in the minors for the past two campaigns. If he impresses during training camp, he could earn a two-way contract with Washington.
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