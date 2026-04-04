Cal Petersen News: Cruises to AHL shutout
Petersen posted a 14-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 4-0 win over Rockford on Saturday.
Petersen is up to four shutouts this season. He improved to 12-15-2 with a 2.71 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 31 games. Petersen provides the Wild with goaltending depth, but he's unlikely to see significant NHL time.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Petersen See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights196 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Friday TargetsMarch 1, 2024
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers & FallersJanuary 29, 2024
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Time and ObjectivityJanuary 28, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Petersen See More