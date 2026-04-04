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Cal Petersen News: Cruises to AHL shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Petersen posted a 14-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 4-0 win over Rockford on Saturday.

Petersen is up to four shutouts this season. He improved to 12-15-2 with a 2.71 GAA and an .896 save percentage over 31 games. Petersen provides the Wild with goaltending depth, but he's unlikely to see significant NHL time.

Cal Petersen
Minnesota Wild
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