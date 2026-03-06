Cal Petersen headshot

Cal Petersen News: Earns shutout for Iowa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Petersen recorded a 28-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 2-0 win over Springfield on Friday.

Petersen is up to three shutouts in 24 appearances this season. He's gone 9-14-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage. While he's a veteran goalie, the Wild have been more than fine rolling with Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt at the NHL level this season.

