Cal Petersen News: Earns shutout for Iowa
Petersen recorded a 28-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 2-0 win over Springfield on Friday.
Petersen is up to three shutouts in 24 appearances this season. He's gone 9-14-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage. While he's a veteran goalie, the Wild have been more than fine rolling with Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt at the NHL level this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Petersen See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Central Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights165 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Metropolitan DivisionSeptember 23, 2024
-
FanDuel NHL
FanDuel NHL: Friday TargetsMarch 1, 2024
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers & FallersJanuary 29, 2024
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Time and ObjectivityJanuary 28, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cal Petersen See More