Cal Petersen News: Earns shutout for Iowa

Petersen recorded a 28-save shutout in AHL Iowa's 2-0 win over Springfield on Friday.

Petersen is up to three shutouts in 24 appearances this season. He's gone 9-14-0 with a 2.70 GAA and a .901 save percentage. While he's a veteran goalie, the Wild have been more than fine rolling with Filip Gustavsson and Jesper Wallstedt at the NHL level this season.