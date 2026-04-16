Cal Petersen News: Recalled from minors
Petersen was called up from AHL Iowa on Thursday, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Petersen will be the Wild's third goaltender in the playoffs, as Iowa finished in the basement of the AHL's Central Division and did not make the playoffs. Petersen had a 13-16-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and an .896 save percentage in 33 AHL games this season.
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