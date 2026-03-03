Cale Fleury News: Filling in for Ryan Lindgren
Fleury played in his second consecutive game in Monday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Ryan Lindgren (undisclosed) is battling an injury, so Fleury has gotten the call to fill a third-pairing role. Over those two games, Fleury has three hits and four blocked shots. The 27-year-old defenseman has earned two points, 22 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 18 contests in his usual part-time role this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Fleury See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: MacKinnon Regains Scoring Lead58 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights155 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
Cap Compliance
Cap Compliance: Montreal CanadiensJune 2, 2020
-
General NHL Article
Seattle Expansion Mock Draft: Atlantic DivisionApril 21, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Fleury See More