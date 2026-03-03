Cale Fleury headshot

Cale Fleury News: Filling in for Ryan Lindgren

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Fleury played in his second consecutive game in Monday's 2-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Ryan Lindgren (undisclosed) is battling an injury, so Fleury has gotten the call to fill a third-pairing role. Over those two games, Fleury has three hits and four blocked shots. The 27-year-old defenseman has earned two points, 22 shots on net, 34 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 18 contests in his usual part-time role this season.

Cale Fleury
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cale Fleury See More
