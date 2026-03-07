Cale Fleury headshot

Cale Fleury News: Gathers assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Fleury logged an assist, added six hits and blocked three shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Fleury ended a nine-game point drought with the helper. The 27-year-old was in the lineup for the third time in four games -- Ryan Lindgren (illness) was unavailable as a bug works its way through the locker room. Fleury has three points, 22 shots on net, 40 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 19 appearances this season. He appears to be the preferred next man up when a Kraken defenseman is unavailable, leaving Josh Mahura buried on the depth chart as an eighth blueliner.

