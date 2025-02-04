Cale Fleury News: Gets first point of season
Fleury notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
Fleury helped out on a Shane Wright tally in the second period. The helper was Fleury's first at the NHL level since the 2022-23 campaign, when he had one assist. He's added four shots on net, eight hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over five outings with the Kraken this season. He'll likely stay in the lineup until Ryker Evans (upper body) is ready to return.
