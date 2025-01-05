Cale Fleury News: Recalled by Seattle

Fleury was recalled from AHL Coachella Valley on an emergency basis Sunday.

Fleury made two appearances for the Kraken earlier this year and was held pointless with four hits and three blocked shots while averaging 11:29 of ice time. The 26-year-old was sent down in early November but will rejoin the NHL club since Adam Larsson (upper body) is banged up and Yanni Gourde (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.