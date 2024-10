Fleury was called up from AHL Coachella Valley on Monday.

Fleury was recalled as a result of Vince Dunn (upper body) being placed on long-term injured reserve. Fleury will likely serve as Seattle's seventh defenseman, but he could see some ice time with the big club, depending on the length of Dunn's absence. Fleury has netted three goals in as many games with the Firebirds this season.