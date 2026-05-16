Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar Injury: Is day-to-day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 1:14pm

Makar (undisclosed) missed Saturday's practice and is regarded as day-to-day, per Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

It is extraordinarily likely that Makar will play in Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday. Makar is probably playing hurt and getting some much-needed rest in between series, but he won't miss games this important if there is any way at all to avoid being absent. The 27-year-old has four goals and nine points in 11 playoff outings this year while averaging 24:42 of ice time.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
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