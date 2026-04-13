Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar Injury: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Makar (upper body) won't play against Edmonton on Monday, Conor McGahey of Altitude TV reports.

Makar will miss his seventh straight game, but he was a full participant in Monday's morning skate. Still, it's unclear if he will play against Calgary on Tuesday. Makar has accumulated 20 goals, 75 points, 192 shots on net and 118 blocked shots across 73 appearances this campaign.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
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