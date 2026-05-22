Cale Makar Injury: Ruled out for Game 2

Makar (undisclosed) will not be in action to face the Golden Knights in Game 2 on Friday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Makar skated with the No. 1 power-play unit at Friday's morning skate, but it seems the 27-year-old blueliner still isn't ready to suit up. In the absence of Makar, Devon Toews figures to take on an increased role, including with the man advantage, and should be a player to target in daily formats. For his part, once Makar is cleared, he figures to return to being a 25+ minute-a-night player.