Cale Makar Injury: Slated to be game-time call
Makar (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Vegas on Sunday in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.
Makar has missed the last two games. He has compiled four goals, five points, 22 shots on net and 18 blocked shots across nine appearances this postseason. If Makar is available to return to the lineup, Nick Blankenburg will probably be a healthy scratch against the Golden Knights on Sunday.
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