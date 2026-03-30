Cale Makar headshot

Cale Makar Injury: Sustains upper-body injury Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Makar has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game versus Calgary due to an upper-body injury.

Makar's last shift came late in the second period, and he wasn't on the bench to start the third. The superstar blueliner racked up three helpers, including two on the power play, and a plus-1 rating in 17:15 of ice time prior to exiting the contest. Until the Avalanche provide more information on Makar's status going forward, the 27-year-old can be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's home game against the Canucks.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
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