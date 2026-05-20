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Cale Makar Injury: Will miss Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 9:17am

Makar (undisclosed) is day-to-day and won't play in Game 1 against Vegas on Wednesday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Makar's absence is a shocking development and one that's terrible for the Avalanche. Although it's been suspected that the defenseman hasn't been fully healthy, especially given his lack of practice time during the playoffs, Makar still appeared in Colorado's first nine postseason outings this year while averaging 24:59 of ice time, including 25:50 in Colorado's 4-3 series-clinching overtime victory over Minnesota in Game 5 on May 13. Makar's exit from the lineup coincides with Sam Malinski's projected return after missing two games due to an upper-body injury. Jack Ahcan might have been a healthy scratch if Makar was available, but it now looks like Ahcan will remain in the lineup.

Cale Makar
Colorado Avalanche
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